Local food bank providing meals throughout summer for children across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Children across central North Carolina will be able to stay nourished while schools are closed.

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina (the Food Bank) and its partners are providing Grab & Go meals for kids during the COVID-19 crisis and through the summer.

Currently the program is providing approximately 10,000 meals per week to kids who cannot access meals.

The United Stated Dept of Agriculture (USDA) approved a waiver which permits children and parents/guardians to pick up nourishing meals from “Grab & Go” meal site locations sponsored by the Food Bank. Parents or guardians can pick meals for their child/children if they are unable to attend the distribution.

The waiver is currently effective through June 30.

“Our goal is to nourish as many children and teens as possible,” said Mercedes Sanders, Kids Summer Meals & CACFP Supervisor for the Food Bank. “This waiver makes it easier for families to access food in an increasingly uncertain time.”

During these unprecedented times, parents and children who are experiencing a need for food can utilize this program. Families can learn more or find a site near them by visiting NoKidHungryNC.org or texting FoodNC to 877-877 to find a site near them.