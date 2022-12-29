WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (WJZY) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing over 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities dubbed 24-year-old Christopher Williams the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley Chapel.

Williams was charged with one count of Felony Larceny by Employee. He was issued a $3,500 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 911, the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.