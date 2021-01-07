Local NC Democratic Party calls on Rep. Hudson to resign after standing ‘with terrorists’

The Democratic Party for the 8th District of North Carolina has called on Republican Rep. Richard Hudson to resign after standing “with terrorists to overturn [the] presidential election” on Wednesday.

Hudson voted twice against certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s November victory on Wednesday – once before and then again after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Hudson joined 120 other House Republicans who “sided with the mob and voted to overturn the will of American voters,” the statement read.

The statement went on to say, “Hudson and Congressional Republicans have failed to provide any evidence to support their conspiracy theories, and their refusal to accept the results of the election of President-elect Joe Biden directly led to the mayhem in American streets yesterday.”

The party chair of the 8th District Democratic Party, Dylan Frick, released the following statement:

When we saw terrorists invade the Capitol building, we prayed for the safety and well-being of everyone in the building, including Congressman Hudson. When he was hurried to a secure location away from the mob, we had hoped Hudson would realize that there was no need for his political charades to continue. Unfortunately, Congressman Hudson was seemingly unphased by the violence and still voted to object to the democratic election of Joe Biden – twice. The domestic terrorists who invaded the Capitol building and put the lives of police, congressional staff, and fellow Congressmembers at risk were encouraged and incited by the conspiracy theories touted by Congressman Hudson and Donald Trump. Whether by vote or by violence, Congressional Republicans and domestic terrorists had a common goal: the overturning of a free and fair election, and the sabotage of our democracy. Richard Hudson has betrayed the trust of his constituents, and he has made it clear that he cares more about political posturing and far-flung conspiracy theories than the safety of our people. For these reasons, we call on Congressman Hudson to resign, immediately.” 8th District Democratic Party Chair Dylan Frick

The 8th District stretches from just outside Charlotte to right outside Fayetteville and covers towns and cities including Concord, Spring Lake, China Grove, Albemarle, Troy, Pinehurst and Raeford.

Hudson was first elected to the House in 2012 and won reelection this past November when he defeated Democrat Patricia Timmons-Goodson by 6.6%.

CBS 17 has reached out to Hudson for comment but the congressman has not yet responded.