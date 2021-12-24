Local nonprofit helping young disabled NC child get around easier

WINTERVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A local nonprofit organization is helping a handicapped North Carolina four-year-old get around much easier.

Greyson Matthew was born an extremely healthy boy in June of 2018. When he was almost 5 months old, Matthew started having seizures. His family rushed him to Vidant Children’s Hospital in Greenville where he was diagnosed with Partial Seizure Disorder and Infantile Spasms – a form of Epilepsy.

“He had surgery just after he turned one to have a feeding tube placed after failing a swallow test. Since then, he gets his medication, fed food and his medication through his tube,” Alice Huggins, Matthew’s grandmother, said.

(Contributed photo)

Matthew has multiple seizures per day. He is on five different seizure medications along with medications for breathing issues, reflux and allergies. He also gets weekly physical and occupational therapies to help him with his muscles.

He is unable to sit up by himself or walk and relies on a stander and a gait trainer to help him stand. Matthew also wears braces on his lower legs to help support his feet and ankles when he is in his stander and gait trainer.

“He sleeps with a BiPAP machine (to help with breathing) and has a pulse ox (pulse oximeter) on his foot so that we can monitor his O2 situations,” Huggins said. “We have oxygen for whenever he is sick or needs the added support for his breathing.”

His family takes him to Duke Children’s Hospital in Durham several times per year so his seizures can be monitored and so changes to his medication can be made, if needed. Matthew also has a nurse that takes care of him five days per week while his parents work. Additionally, he does not speak but he talks in his own distinct way with unique sounds.

The Purple Diamond Divas Social Club is helping to make sure he gets around more easily in his house. The nonprofit organization is scheduled to donate a check toward house renovations for where Mathew lives.

To donate to Matthew’s cause the link can be found here.

CBS 17 edited this article for its web copy.