Longtime NC deputy suddenly passes away, sheriff’s office says

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – A longtime Union County deputy suddenly passed away Friday, the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says Captain Chase Coble was found dead inside his Unionville area home Friday afternoon. Officials say preliminary indications are that his death is due to natural causes.

Captain Coble, who was also a father, served the citizens of Union County as a law enforcement officer for over 22 years, beginning in 1997 with the Marshville Police Department.

In 2003, he joined the Union County Sheriff’s Office and immediately took an assignment to Indian Trail where he has worked for the last 16 years, rising through the ranks from Deputy Sheriff to Captain.

Under his leadership, officials say the Indian Trail Division has grown to 25 deputies serving the largest municipality in Union County.

“The outstanding partnership he fostered on behalf of the UCSO with the Town of Indian Trail will forever be remembered as a tribute to his leadership,” the post read. “Chase Hampton Coble was 43 years old and is survived by his daughter, Summer, his mother, Linda Phifer, stepfather, Jimmy Phifer and his brother, Chuck. Please keep his family, the UCSO and his many friends in your prayers for the difficult days ahead. He will be greatly missed.”

