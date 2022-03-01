RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving you some tips on how you can win.

As Problem Gambling Awareness Month started Tuesday, lottery officials are raising awareness of their Play Smart program that emphasizes responsible, informed play.

“We want to give everyone the chance to play smart when they play the lottery,” said Mark Michalko, the lottery’s executive director. “Looking out after the interest of players goes hand-in-hand with the lottery’s mission to raise money for education. Playing the lottery should be for fun and Play Smart helps to keep it that way.”

The program explains to players how odds and probability work, busts myths about the lottery and gives advice on how to establish a budget and tips and tools on budgeting their money and time.

It looks to answer questions about coming up with a winning game plan, whether it’s easier to win by playing new games on “First Tuesday” and whether the number of people playing a specific drawing affects your odds of winning.

It comes as Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation calling on residents to observe March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

“It’s important to talk about problem gambling, recognize the signs, and reach out to offer support to anyone who may be struggling,” said Amanda Winters, an administrator for the state’s problem gambling program. “During March, we highlight the free resources and treatment offered in North Carolina. If it’s more than a game, know that you are not alone, recovery is possible, treatment works, and help is available 24/7.”

Here are some ways you can get help:

— Text “morethanagamenc” to 53342

— Chat online at morethanagame.nc.gov

— Call 877-718-5543