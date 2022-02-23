HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a drug dealer in one North Carolina city then the police department there would love to help you get rid of the competition.

High Point police tweeted an image reading “ATTENTION DRUG DEALERS” that goes on to ask the reader, “Are you losing money to your drug dealing competition?”

If the answer is yes, the police department offers “a free service to help you eliminate your problem.”

That service? Report your competition.

The graphic encourages people to “speak anonymously with a narcotics detective” or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of High Point.

To report a tip about drug dealing or any other crime in the city, call Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000. You can speak with a narcotics detective by calling (336) 887-7874.

Will it work? We’ll see.