‘Loud explosions’: Several NC homes hit by gunfire on Christmas, teen injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police are investigating shots fired into homes and cars in several areas around Charlotte.

There are six spots under investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Reports list dozens of victims from the various shootings.

One family was sitting down to watch Christmas mass when they heard bullets coming through their walls.

“It sound like somebody, I don’t know, threw a baseball bat at your house. I mean, it was loud explosions,” said Eddie Krisel, one of the victims.

The Bonnybrook Lane neighborhood was quiet early Christmas morning. The Krisels have lived in the east Charlotte community for several years.

“My wife went into the kitchen, started screaming and crying. I ran upstairs and there’s a bullet hole above her bedroom,” said Krisel.

A hole went into the bedroom. Bullets blasted through the brick walls of the home. Some shattered a car window.

“If they’re just going around shooting that’s dumb. You know, I’m saying it’s the holidays people got time to spend with a family and celebrate life. Not doing dumb stuff like the wrong place,” said another victim who did not want to be identified.

Six places were hit – cars, homes – in all different parts of the city the past couple days.

Police reports show at another home, a 16-year-old boy was hurt when a “firearm was discharged” into this home in north Charlotte. Family members inside are now scared.

“I’m worried about the protection of my mom,” said one victim who did not want to be identified.

“I mean, it happened right after, right on Christmas Day, and it’s pretty dramatic. My wife is devastated,” said Krisel.

CMPD has not confirmed if these cases are connected, if there is any common thread or if any arrests have been made.

But police say the community coming together to share their home surveillance footage helps to try and solve cases like this.

“Technology is available to allow community members to look out for community members and share video like that with us use it as a force multiplier. So we could hopefully get our arms around this and get people into custody,” said Rob Tufano with CMPD.

Unfortunately this year CMPD has been busy with a lot of these cases.

They say shooting into occupied places is up 19 percent with 615 cases just this year.

“Somebody really, really could have been hurt, if not worse, in a situation like this. Thank God they weren’t,” said Tufano.

One neighbor shared his home surveillance footage to try and help police find the criminals.

“Having the cameras out here in front of house. Absolutely helped them because they exactly knew what kind of car was, then they can go back to the real time,” said the neighbor, who wanted to keep his identity anonymous for safety reasons until the shooters are in custody.

Police said they are actively working on this case. They’ve offering up to $1,000 in cash for information that leads to an arrest and you can stay anonymous. The number to call to help them out with information is 704.334.1600.

