CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — An overnight house fire in the Elizabeth neighborhood in Charlotte was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The house fire occurred around midnight on Saturday in the 2000 block of Park Drive.

Charlotte Fire said 30 firefighters controlled the blaze in about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Days after the fire, you could still smell a strong odor of smoke coming from the property.

The front entrance to the building was completely charred Monday, except for colorful and symbolic flags that were recently hung over the porch by occupants of the building.

“As we were driving by here, I noticed this place didn’t look so good,” said Elizabeth resident David Hall.

Several offices, including one of W Realty Group, were destroyed by the fire.

The group took to Facebook hours after the fire was set. In a post, they said their security camera captured an unknown person on the property minutes before the fire began.

Despite the circumstances, the group came out to visit the property on Sunday to hang prayer flags. In a post, W Realty Group said, “To us, these flags are a symbol of love, forgiveness, and hope that can help transcend fear, anger, and resentment.”

“I think it is interesting that they have such a forgiveness attitude here. It’s remarkable. I think that is kind of the attitude for Charlotte,” Hall said.

The estimated fire loss is $115,000, according to CFD investigators who determined that the fire was arson. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.