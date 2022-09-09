Liz and Adam got married at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday. (Courtesy: CLT Airport)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Love is in the air. ✈️❤️

Liz and Adam got married at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday.

The two met on Mother’s Day in 2021. They were booked on American Airlines Flight 880 from their hometown, Cleveland, to Charlotte.

It all started when Liz moved to the empty seat beside Adam.

(Courtesy: CLT Airport)

(Courtesy: CLT Airport)

(Courtesy: CLT Airport)

They say they shared an instant connection — talking the entire 90-minute flight. When they got to Charlotte, Adam asked for her number.

“Oh, I was actually going to give you mine,” she replied.

Love at first flight.

The two got engaged and thought, “what better place”?

They said “I do” in the Atrium and hopped on a flight to Florida.