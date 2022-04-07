GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The science center is mourning the death of a beloved animal.

A press release from Greensboro Science Center says that on Wednesday, staff noticed that Drogo seemed lethargic and was not acting like himself. He was monitored and staff believed he might have had a blockage in his digestive system.

By early afternoon, Drogo was unresponsive and he was taken to the animal hospital on site. He was examined and did not find a blockage at the time. When Drogo woke from the anesthesia, he was responsive and mobile.

Early this morning, however, members of the care team found Drogo dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and a necropsy will be performed Thursday. It will be several weeks before the GSC receives final histological results from tissue samples.

Drogo was nine years old.

“Drogo has been a centerpiece of the Greensboro Science Center since his arrival in September of 2016,” said Jessica Hoffman, VP of Animal Care and Welfare. “Our dinosaur gallery renovation was designed around this magnificent species and we couldn’t have asked for a better representative. Drogo was an intelligent and outgoing individual who was loved by all who knew him, especially his dedicated care team.”

The GSC team is grateful for the public’s thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.