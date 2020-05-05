Lowe’s donating $1 million worth of flower baskets to moms isolated in senior living facilities

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the days leading up to Mother’s Day, Lowe’s will partner with small business flower growers and Uber to deliver flower baskets to isolated mothers.

The Mooresville-based company will provide them to more than 500 long-term care and senior living facilities across more than ten markets greatly impacted by the pandemic.

Each basket will be wrapped individually and include a special note of appreciation from Lowe’s.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. “We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day.”

In a continued effort to support small businesses during COVID-19, Lowe’s sourced the flower baskets from local nurseries and growers nationwide that may have experienced slowed or ceased business operations due to the pandemic.

The company says the initiative will also support earnings for Uber drivers who will be delivering flowers in select cities as they continue to help move what matters during the pandemic.

“We are committed to supporting our small business partners during this difficult time, including our local nurseries and growers who have been impacted by the pandemic,” said Bill Boltz, Lowe’s executive vice president, merchandising. “These local small businesses are the backbone of our garden centers, and we are eager to continue investing in their long-term success.”