Lt. Gov. Forest files lawsuit against Gov. Cooper over executive order process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lt. Gov. Dan Forest filed a lawsuit against Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration on Wednesday – saying the governor didn’t go through the proper process to enact his executive orders, according to a news release from Forest’s office.

Click here to read the lawsuit

Forest had said on June 25 he planned to sue Cooper for violating the Emergency Management Act.

The lawsuit announcement came the day after Cooper extended Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening until at least July 17.

“The Governor has repeatedly ignored the law, enacting mandates that selectively target the businesses and citizens of North Carolina without concurrence from a majority of the Council of State,” the June 25 statement read in part.

The crux of Forest’s complaint is that executive orders made by Cooper since March do not allow him or other members of the Council of State to fulfill their oaths to uphold the state’s laws.

The lawsuit says Cooper issued Executive Order 118 despite the majority of the Council of State voting against it.

Forest asked for a statute to be waived, allowing him to be represented by his own counsel and have the lawsuit filed.

Forest won the Republican nomination and will oppose Cooper, a Democrat, in the gubernatorial race in November.

More headlines from CBS17.com: