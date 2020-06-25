Lt. Gov. Forest says he’s suing Gov. Cooper for violating Emergency Management Act

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lt. Gov. Dan Forest plans to sue Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for violating the Emergency Management Act, according to a Thursday statement from Forest.

“The Governor has repeatedly ignored the law, enacting mandates that selectively target the businesses and citizens of North Carolina without concurrence from a majority of the Council of State,” the statement read in part.

The crux of Forest’s complaint is that executive orders made by Cooper since March does not allow him or other members of the Council of State to fulfill their oaths to uphold the state’s laws.

Forest, in his letter to Cooper, also asked for the statute to be waived that would require him to be represented by Attorney General Josh Stein.

“It is my position that the Attorney General has a conflict of interest in that his office assisted in the drafting of the Executive Orders at issue,” the letter read. “I also understand the budget crunch brought about by the COVID-19 shutdown, and rather than employing outside counsel, I plan on using my in-house general counsel.”

On Wednesday, Cooper extended Phase Two of reopening North Carolina to at least July 17. He also issued a statewide mask mandate.

Forest will challenge Cooper in the 2020 North Carolina gubernatorial election.

