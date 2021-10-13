Lt. Gov. Robinson’s controversial comments spark response from NC LGBTQ community

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local reaction is on the rise across Eastern North Carolina following North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s comments about the LGBTQ community.

The Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center wants people to know they are not “filth.” The director for the center tells 9OYS they believe Robinson is completely wrong for his comments.

They say, however, they do agree that graphic depictions of sexual activities do not belong in schools.

“Not only are we not resigning, we are not going to stop until the schools in North Carolina are safe from this kind of filth,” Robinson said in a statement Tuesday.

Robinson said he is trying to get pornography out of schools. He refers to a book in question, “Gender Queer,” as borderline child pornography. Officials with the center say it is important to talk about LGBTQ education in schools but in a way to help overcome discrimination.

“I personally say ‘yeah, if there is some kind of graphic depiction of sexual activity, it doesn’t belong in a high school or an elementary school’,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, director of Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center.

In the aftermath of Robinson’s comments, state lawmakers and LGBT advocates are calling for his resignation. The center shared the petition calling for his resignation.

They said the reason why they did is that they believe Robinson is not interested in protecting the LGBTQ community.

“If the lieutenant governor isn’t willing to, number one, completely apologize, and when I say apologize, I don’t mean speaking words, I mean actions,” said Biancuzzo.

The center says that it’s harmful to use the kind of language Robinson used, especially as an elected official.

“One of the first things I’ve said to the members of our youth groups that we run is that ‘listen, Lieutenant Governor Robinson may have been your first bully. Please don’t allow anyone else to be your second.”

Biancuzzo said if you are interested in learning more about the LGBTQ community, you can connect with the Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center on their Facebook and on their website.