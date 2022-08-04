RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One lucky winner will be lucky for life. The N.C. Education Lottery says someone using Online Play bought a Lucky for Life ticket for Wednesday’s drawing and won a prize that will pay them $1,000 a day for the rest of their life.

“What an amazing win for a lucky player in North Carolina,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “That is such a unique prize as it will continue to pay the winner $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.”

If taken as an annuity, the winner can take home $365,000 every year for the rest of their life. After 20 years, that would add up to $7.3 million. After 30 years, the winner would earn $10.9 million. The winner could choose instead to take the prize as a lump-sum. In that case, they would walk away with $5.75 million.

The winner now has 180 days to claim their prize.

The ticket was purchased in Gastonia in Gaston County. Lucky for Life is one of four games, including Powerball, Mega Millions and Cash 5, where players have the option to purchase their tickets online through the lottery’s website.

The N.C. Education Lottery says the odds of matching numbers on all five white balls and the Lucky Ball are one in 30.8 million.

Ticket sales from draw games raise about $2.5 million a day for education.