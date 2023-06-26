LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina broke ground on the tribe’s newest neighborhood in the Rennert community.

The Lumbee Tribe is compromised of four adjoining counties: Robeson, Scotland, Hoek and Cumberland. According to their website, the ancestors of the Lumbee were recognized as Indian in 1885 by the State of North Carolina.

In 1956, Congress recognized the Lumbee as an Indian tribe, but denied them federal benefits that are associated with recognition.

In February, North Carolina senators Thom Tillis (R) and Ted Budd (R) introduced the Lumbee Fairness Act which would grant full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe.

Representatives David Rouzer (R-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Richard Hudson (R-NC), Greg Murphy (R-NC), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Deborah Ross (D-NC) and Don Davis (D-NC) introduced similar legislation in the House of Representatives.

According to a news release by the Lumbee Tribe, the community will encompass a ten acre tract that will have eight duplexes which will be home to 16 elders.

The site will house an administrative building and will be the first tribal community in Rennert.

This is the second groundbreaking for the Lumbee Tribe this month, according to the release.