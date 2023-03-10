RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even with a membership of more than 60,000 people, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has failed to receive federal recognition.

Last month, North Carolina senators Thom Tillis (R) and Ted Budd (R) introduced the Lumbee Fairness Act. It would grant full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe.

“Tribal people, we are the minority of the minority and we are overlooked day in and day out when it comes to federal policy makers,” said John Lowery, chairman of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

For Lowery, their lack of federal recognition is a key example of being overlooked.

“We want them to finish this job they started in 1956 and we think that this congressional session it will happen,” he said.

Lumbee members were in attendance and crafts were on display at the American Indian Unity conference in Raleigh. The conference gathers members from the state’s eight tribes to discuss key issues for their community.

“We’re often looked at as the invisible population so through conferences like this, we can bring forth more awareness about American Indians and the concerns that we deal with,” said Gregory Richardson, executive director of the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs.

While the Lumbee Tribe has state recognition, a 1950s bill that acknowledged them as a tribe excluded federal recognition.

“At this time we are not able to access nothing within the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Indian Education, Indian health services and we cannot access any of the carve outs throughout other federal programs for American Indian tribes,” said Lowery.

Over the years, several bills have been introduced for recognition to no avail. Some of those in opposition say it should be handled by the department of the interior where there are more stringent processes.

Governor Roy Cooper says enacting the Lumbee Fairness Act is about just that- fairness.

“I’m strong proponent of Lumbee recognition its something that is long over due. I’ve advocated for this. I’ve written letters,” Cooper said.

It’s about fairness to Lowery too, who says his people have a long standing history in the state.

“We are a very proud people, a very resilient people, we are the founders of what is now the University of Carolina Pembroke,” she said.

Until they gain federal recognition, Lowery says they’ll keep fighting.

“For what we believe in and for everything we need and want,” said Lowery.

President Joe Biden’s budget proposal includes nearly $5 billion for Indian Affairs programs. If the Lumbee is federally recognized, they would have access to the funds.