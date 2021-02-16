Lumberton man facing more than a dozen child sex-related charges

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A Lumberton man faces numerous charges related to sex offenses involving children, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnnie Britt, 20, was arrested on Feb. 10. He faces 15 charges in connection with multiple sex offenses that happened over a three-year period, according to the sheriff’s office.

Britt is charged with:

Six counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13

Six counts of indecent liberties with a minor

Two counts of crimes against nature

One count of disseminating obscenity to a minor under the age of 13

Britt is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at (910) 671-3140.