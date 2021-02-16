Lumberton man facing more than a dozen child sex-related charges

North Carolina news

by: WBTW Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A Lumberton man faces numerous charges related to sex offenses involving children, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnnie Britt, 20, was arrested on Feb. 10. He faces 15 charges in connection with multiple sex offenses that happened over a three-year period, according to the sheriff’s office.

Britt is charged with:

  • Six counts of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13
  • Six counts of indecent liberties with a minor
  • Two counts of crimes against nature
  • One count of disseminating obscenity to a minor under the age of 13

Britt is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at (910) 671-3140.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories