Lumberton officials make statement after 911 dispatchers post video mocking the deaf

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The City of Lumberton has issued a statement after a video surfaced online of two 911 dispatchers mocking the deaf.

“The City of Lumberton would like to state publicly that it in no way endorsed or approved the unfortunate video which was created by two of our 911 dispatchers depicting someone using sign language, and which appeared on one of their personal Facebook pages. In fact, the City very much disapproves of the video,” the city said in a statement.

The city says the matter is being handled administratively and that training from the North Carolina Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will be required of all employees in the department. The City cays this is to prevent a recurrence of this type of activity and to provide greater awareness.

According to the City, the employee who posted the video has removed it and both employees have made public apologies.

“We consider this to have been a serious error in judgment by two otherwise excellent employees.” Said the City in a statement. “The City of Lumberton attempts to support the deaf and hard of hearing in every way and even has a service committee the sole purpose of which is to advance the causes of all persons with disabilities.”

