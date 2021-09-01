Lumberton police investigate after fight inside store leads to parking lot shootout

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after two people shot at each other at a store.

Police were called to Stock’s Food Store on East 2nd Street and found three cars that were hit by gunfire. No one was injured.

Officers viewed surveillance video and determined two people got into a fight inside the store, leading to both people pulling out guns and shooting at each other in the parking lot, according to police.

Both people left before officers arrived, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

