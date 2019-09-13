Lumberton police make arrests in homicide investigation

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police department has made arrests in a homicide investigation.

According to Lumberton police, Kyle Todd Townsend, 33, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with:

first degree murder

first degree burglary

robbery with a dangerous weapon

felony conspiracy to commit first degree burglary

Tyler Strickland, 28, of Lumberton, was also arrested, police said. Strickland’s charges include:

first degree murder

first degree burglary

robbery with a dangerous weapon

felony conspiracy to commit first degree burglary.

Bond was denied for both Townsend and Strickland, according to police. Both are set to appear in court Thursday morning.

Lumberton police conducted a well-being check at 205 West 17th Street around 5:17 a.m. on September 11 “after receiving information that a back door had been kicked in and possibly someone injured inside the home,” police said. Officers found the home’s back door kicked in and person deceased inside upon arriving.

The person found deceased hasn’t been positively identified because of their injuries and has been sent to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dereck Evans or David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

LATEST NEWS:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now