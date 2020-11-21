LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for a missing man last heard from Sunday.

According to police, Laquinton Sanchez Jones was last heard from Sunday and was seen leaving the Royal Inn around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Jones is 29-years-old, about 200 pounds and 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black Versace shirt, blue jeans, black Nikes and a silver wedding band.

He has several tattoos on his right arm — a dream catcher with a lion in the middle and a Kokopelli “Jones” — and freckles on his face, police said.

Officers said police and his family are “very concerned” about him. He also goes by the name of “Quinton.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845.