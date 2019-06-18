Lumberton police seek public’s help locating murder suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Lumberton Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a murder suspect.
Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, 27, is wanted by the Lumberton Police Department for the first-degree murder of 25-year-old Jamia Lashay Hill on June 10, according to police.
The body of Jamia Lashay Hill, 25, was found sitting in her car near a street light.
Anyone with information about Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, or knows her location is asked to report it immediately to the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
