Lumberton woman dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing the road

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lumberton woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road with another person.

Lumberton police say around 7:03 p.m. on November 27, officers responded to a traffic crash near Page Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers arrived on scene along with other first responders and found that a pedestrian had been struck by a 2010 Honda.

The Honda was traveling North on MLK Drive in the outside lane when a female and male were crossing the roadway traveling east.

The driver of the Honda tried to avoid hitting the male and struck the female walking with the male, police say.

The female was identified as Danielle Lovette Adams, 43, of Lumberton. She was transported to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries.

At this time no charges have been filed.

However, the Lumberton Police Department is asking anyone who saw this crash to please call the Lumberton Police Department and speak with the investigating officer, Officer Stephen Jacobs at 910-671-3845.

