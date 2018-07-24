Machete-wielding man shot to death after threatening NC officers, police say

Copyright by WNCN - All rights reserved

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) - Police say a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Burlington.

It happened at a home on Dorsett Street shortly before 6 p.m.

Police say a man wielding a machete was acting erratically, cutting tires of a car in the driveway.

Two officers arrived separately at the scene and tried to de-escalate the situation.

Police say the man was not compliant. According to a release, one of the officers placed himself between the suspect and the home to protect other people inside the home.

The officers issued tasers, but it had no effect.

Police say the man then started threatening officers with the machete, which resulted in him being shot. Police say the suspect died at the scene.

The man's name has not been released.

The SBI is investigating which is protocol in officer-involved shootings.