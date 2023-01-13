CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Former Representative Madison Cawthorn appeared in court Friday regarding a citation that claims he brought a loaded gun through TSA at Charlotte Douglas International Airport last year.

TSA said the loaded Staccato 9mm handgun was detected inside a bag around 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Checkpoint D inside CLT Airport.

CMPD said Cawthorn admitted the firearm was his and he was cooperative with officers. He was issued a citation for possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, which is a City of Charlotte Ordinance.

Cawthorn was released after the incident and his firearm was taken into police possession, which Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said was normal procedure.

“It is standard procedure for the CMPD Airport Division to cite in lieu of arrest for the misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property unless there are other associated felony charges or extenuating circumstances,” CMPD said.

A Mecklenburg County judge on Friday granted a joint request to continue the case until May 5.

This was not the former Republican Congressman’s first run-in with TSA. On February 13, 2021, at Asheville Regional Airport, a loaded 9mm Glock was found inside Cawthorn’s bag going through screening, records showed.