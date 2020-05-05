Live Now
Majority of NC adults at risk for COVID-19 due to age, underlying health conditions, DHHS says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The majority of adults in North Carolina are a part of the at-risk group for COVID-19 because of underlying health conditions or age.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, 51.1 percent of North Carolina adults are at least 65 years of age and have at least one underlying health condition.

To reach that conclusion, state health officials cross-referenced risk factors identified by the CDC with NCDHHS data sources to identify the percentage of North Carolinians at higher risk.

The underlying health conditions included chronic lung disease, cardiovascular disease, severe obesity, diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease and immunosuppressive conditions, including cancer treatment, smoking and other immune disorders.

As of Monday, 31 percent of all people with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 had at least one underlying health condition. To add on, 75 percent of all laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths had at least one underlying health condition, health officials report.

