Majority of North Carolinians got a flu shot within last year, poll shows

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you gotten your flu shot? If you’re like the majority of North Carolinians, you definitely did — well that is according to one poll.

A poll done by High Point University scholars reveals that just over half (52%) of North Carolina residents surveyed said they had a flu shot within the past 12 months.

The HPU Poll reported a similar finding in November 2019 when 51% said they had a flu shot within the past 12 months.

Poll participants were also asked if they plan on getting a flu shot this year, and 39% said they do not plan on getting a flu shot. Meanwhile, 19% said they do plan on getting a flu shot this year but have not yet done so. Almost 39% indicated they have already received the flu vaccination this year.

The HPU Poll finds about two-thirds (69%) of North Carolinians said they have not seen a health care provider for the flu in the past 12 months. This is close to the 66% of North Carolina residents who said the same thing in November 2019.

“The data is in line with estimates from the CDC that suggest roughly 52% of North Carolinians received their annual influenza vaccine last year,” says Dr. Jordan Smith, assistant professor of clinical sciences in HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. “North Carolina is among the top five states in the country in percentage of people who are vaccinated, and it is greatly ahead of the national vaccination rate of 45%.”

“If these responses hold, North Carolina will again find itself in a good position nationally for vaccine uptake, but there is still substantial room for growth to achieve the goal of 70% immunization set forth by the ‘Healthy People 2020’ initiative,” Smith continues. “It is important to receive the annual influenza vaccine because it has demonstrated efficacy in preventing sickness and death among people who might not be capable of fighting flu well, such as people over the age of 65, people with asthma and pregnant women, among others. Getting a flu shot might save the life of you or a loved one.”