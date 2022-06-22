GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man is sentenced to life without parole in federal prison after pleading guilty to killing a South Carolina woman, and admitting to involvement in the deaths or disappearances of three others.

Daniel Glen Printz, 59, of Bostic, North Carolina kidnapped the woman and crossed state lines, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Make no mistake that he is categorized as a serial killer,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis of Greenville County, South Carolina at a news conference Wednesday.

Evidence in the case

According to evidence presented in the court, Printz met the woman, 80-year-old Edna Suttles, on the morning of Aug. 27 after traveling from his North Carolina Home to Travelers Rest, South Carolina.

The two met at the Food Lion grocery store located off of US-25 and traveled back to Suttles’ home after Printz purchased a four-pack of yogurt.

Later that afternoon, reports say Printz returned to the Food Lion parking lot and was captured on surveillance video moving a visibly sedated Suttles from her car and into his.

He then drove her car to a nearby hotel parking lot, where he was seen on surveillance video wiping down the inside and outside of the vehicle, reports say.

Evidence shows Printz then drove Suttles across state lines back to his home in Bostic, North Carolina.

After Suttles did not show up to work the following day, her coworkers called the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and reported her missing.

Investigators searched Printz’s home and said they found several personal items belonging to Suttles, including her keys, bank card, jewelry and pocketbook, most of which were hidden in a box in a remote park of Printz’s property.

They also found an opened yogurt cup. A forensic lab analysis determined the interior of the cup contained Lorazepam, Tramadol, and Cyclobenzaprine.

After being charged in federal court in the District of South Carolina, law enforcement says Printz cooperated with their investigation.

On May 16, 2022, authorities say he took them to Suttles’s body, which he had buried on a nearby property in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

During the investigation, agents also found evidence connecting Printz to the disappearance or death of three other women – Nancy Rego, Delores Sellers, and Leigh Goodman.

Printz admitted in Court that he had some responsibility for, or role in, their deaths or disappearances.

“Printz is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping, and killing women – causing unimaginable loss to his victims and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis for the District of South Carolina. “He has earned every day of his life sentence, and our communities are safer with him in a prison cell.”

In 1997 Printz was convicted in Michigan for kidnapping another woman, and he was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in state prison for that crime.

He was released in 2009, and his parole was terminated in 2011.

He also has prior convictions for firearm possession and assault and battery.

Sentencing

On Wednesday, United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. accepted Printz’s guilty plea and sentenced him to life in prison.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Through his plea agreement, Printz waived any right to challenge his conviction or his sentence.

“We are grateful that the Court delivered justice today and we hope it provides some measure of comfort for the victims’ families,” said Attorney Ellis.

Susan Ferensic, the FBI Columbia field office’s Special Agent in Charge, says Printz’s violence against women is reprehensible.

“He earned the Court’s severe penalty for his crimes,” she said. “The sentence will never bring back the victims, but it’s our hope that the victims’ friends and families find peace in the memories of their loved ones.”