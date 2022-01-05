Man accused in Bladen County New Year’s Eve murder turns self in, deputies say

CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man wanted for murdering a man and injuring a woman on New Year’s Eve has turned himself in after being on the run for nearly one week, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

William James Purdie, 37, turned himself in to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. He was wanted for murder, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said he shot 51-year-old Ervin Junior Ripley in the head and seriously injured 53-year-old Debra Purdie. The incident happened along the 5600 block of Mercer-Mill Road in Clarkton.

Debra Purdie was then transported to Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville where she later survived.

Deputies said William Purdie fled from the scene but was identified by his mother as the shooter.

Purdie was taken before the magistrate and placed under no bond in the Bladen County Detention Center.