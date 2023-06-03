PINNACLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide.

At around 9:48 p.m. on Friday, deputies came to Merridon Drive in Pinnacle after getting a call of unknown nature.

At the scene, deputies found two men with “multiple injuries.” Emergency personnel arrived and confirmed that the two victims were deceased.

Investigators later identified Visnu N Fernandez, 38, as the suspect. Fernadez was taken into custody a short time later and is being charged with two counts of murder. He is being held in the Stokes County Jail under no bond.