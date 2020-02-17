Man accused of breaking woman’s spine, ribs in assault in NC

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been charged with kidnapping and assault after a woman suffered broken ribs and a broken spine after an attack in Lincoln County.

Officials say the victim told officers that 47-year-old Benny Ray Garrett, Jr. picked her up shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday and took her to his residence. Deputies say the two started drinking and a short time later, Garrett started punching, kicking, choking, and biting her.

Deputies say she tried to leave the home several times but Garrett stopped her. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, deputies say she was finally able to get away and ran to the parking lot of the Cinema Theater on North Aspen Street where she called 911.

When Lincoln County EMS and deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was partially clothed, bloody and injured. She was taken to Atrium Health – Lincoln where it was determined she had a broken spine and broken ribs, along with bite marks and severe bruising.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home and Garrett was taken into custody. Officials say he admitted that he manhandled and roughed up the victim.

Garrett is charged with one felony count each of second-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault on a person by strangulation inflicting physical injury.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond. The suspect was already on federal probation after recently being released from federal prison.

