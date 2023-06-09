Santos Carrillo (Courtesy of the US Marshals Service)

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Davidson County was arrested after investigators spent more than seven years searching for him, according to the United States Marshals Service.

Thomasville police obtained a warrant for Santos Carrillo on a charge of first-degree sex offense of a child in January 2016 after officers found reason to believe he had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13.

Investigators learned that the suspect allegedly fled to Mexico, and, years later, they were able to track him to Marietta, Ohio.

On June 7, the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team found and arrested Carrillo on the 100 Block of Sacra Via Street in Marietta.

“The United States Marshals Service and its law enforcement partners throughout the country will not give up when it comes to finding a fugitive accused of crimes against children,” United States Marshal Michael Black said. “While this fugitive was on the run for over seven years, he was arrested within 24 hours of the dedicated investigators learning his location.”

Anyone with information on fugitives is asked to send an anonymous web tip to the U.S. Marshals’ website.