Man accused of exposing himself to several customers in OBX Dollar Tree

by: Kevin Green

Posted: / Updated:

Images: Kill Devil Hills Police/Facebook

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to several customers at a Dollar Tree store in Kill Devil Hills.

The town’s police department posted on its Facebook page about an alleged incident that happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The man, seen in surveillance photos, appeared to be driving a Toyota Tundra with a hitch-mounted cargo carrier, according to police.

Anyone with Information is asked to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department or the Crime Line.

