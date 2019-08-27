Man accused of exposing himself to several customers in OBX Dollar Tree

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a man who they say exposed himself to several customers at a Dollar Tree store in Kill Devil Hills.

The town’s police department posted on its Facebook page about an alleged incident that happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The man, seen in surveillance photos, appeared to be driving a Toyota Tundra with a hitch-mounted cargo carrier, according to police.

Anyone with Information is asked to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department or the Crime Line.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now