Man accused of firing AR-15 during confrontation at NC homeless camp, police say

by: WECT Staff

Patrick Gallipoli

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police say a man fired his AR-15 during a confrontation at a homeless camp Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 1500-block of Kidder Street just before 9 p.m. after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter — the city’s gunfire detection system.

When officers arrived they heard yelling coming from a wooded area.

Police say Patrick Gallipoli, 52, entered the wooded area, armed with an AR-15 and .45 caliber handgun, to confront homeless people camped out there. During the incident, Gallipoli allegedly fired the AR-15.

No injuries were reported.

Gallipoli was detained and eventually arrested on charges of going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

He was booked on a $1,500 bond.

