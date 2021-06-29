Man accused of killing 19-year-old college student, taking body to Tennessee is extradited to NC

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend and taking her body to Tennessee to dispose of it has been extradited to North Carolina and is in custody in the Guilford County Jail in High Point.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death, and tampering with a corpse after killing 19-year-old High Point University student Gianna Rose Delgado on June 21, according to High Point police.

RELATED: Father of murdered NC college student whose body was found in car confronts suspect in court

He arrived at the jail at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, according to jail officials.

Police were called to 3942-2E Pallas Way at 12:41 p.m. on June 21 to check on Delgado after getting information that she was assaulted.

Following an investigation, Cadogan was identified as the suspect.

RELATED: ‘I am scared for my own life’: 911 call offers new details after man accused of killing 19-year-old High Point University student

According to the Carter County, Tennessee court documents, Cadogan contacted a friend in Tennessee, admitting he strangled Delgado to death during an argument and needed help with disposing of Delgado’s body and car. The friend went to the Kingsport Police Department to report a homicide.

During a later call between Cadogan and the friend, while the friend was at the police department, a Kingsport police lieutenant listened in.

During the call, the friend agreed to meet Cadogan at the Fish Springs Marina in Carter County to put Delgado’s body and car in Watauga Lake.

A Carter County deputy spotted and stopped Cadogan, who was driving Delgado’s car, near the marina.

Delgado’s body was found inside the car.

Delgado was a student at High Point University, according to a High Point police investigation report.

Cadogan is being held with no bond.