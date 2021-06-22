Man accused of killing NC college student; taking her body to Tennessee

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point man is accused of killing his girlfriend and taking her body to Tennessee to dispose of it, according to a news release from High Point police.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death and tampering with a corpse.

Officers were called to 3942-2E Pallas Way on Monday at 12:41 p.m. to check on Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, of High Point, after getting information that Delgado was assaulted.

Cadogan was identified as the suspect and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee spotted him driving Delgado’s vehicle.

Delgado’s body was found inside the vehicle.

Cadogan is being held without bond in Tennessee.

No details have been released regarding his possible extradition back to North Carolina.

Delgado was a student at High Point University, according to a High Point police investigation report.