Man accused of killing Ida evacuee in Charlotte now connected to assault, Greensboro murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released further information Tuesday on a wanted man who they say “is a danger to the public,” following a weekend crime spree where they say he took the life of a woman at an art studio in NoDa.

CMPD said Malek Moore, 29, punched a woman in the face with a closed fist on the greenway in the 2100 block of North Davidson Street around 12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, before killing Gabryelle Allnutt, 29, the same day around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 22nd Street.

CMPD said Allnutt was an artist who recently traveled to Charlotte seeking shelter from Hurricane Ida.

Early Monday morning, Sept. 6, CMPD said Moore then broke into The Exchange at 36th Street in the 400 block of E 36th Street. Upon arrival, officers observed damage to the business and learned that Moore had entered the business and stole property from within.

Moore has warrants for his arrest for murder, first-degree burglary, and kidnapping. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, CMPD said.

Moore is also listed as a “person of interest” in a recent homicide on Patterson Street in Greensboro. Christian Mbimba, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee, was found dead in Greensboro on the 2800 block of Patterson Street last Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Moore has recently cut his hair, and his preferred method of travel is using the rail system. Anyone who sees Moore or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.