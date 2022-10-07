GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) – On Friday, a Gaston County judge refused to let a Gastonia man, charged with killing a 71-year-old woman and her son, out of jail.

The suspect’s lawyer asked if his client could get a lower bond to get out of jail in North Carolina and then agree to turn himself into South Carolina within 48 hours, but the judge declined.

Paul Bumgardner is a familiar face in Gastonia.

“Him and his blue pick-up truck go up and down the street every once in a while,” Alexander Schlekewy said, one of Bumgardner’s neighbors.

Bumgardner is also familiar to neighbors in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

(Courtesy: Gaston County Jail)

But neighbors said what he’s accused of doing at a home in the Saddlegate neighborhood is unreal.

“It’s got everybody scared, locks getting changed, cameras getting put up in the neighborhood, it’s very surreal,” Amber Cartrette said Tuesday, a neighbor in Fort Mill.

Another neighbor in Fort Mill said they’ve seen and heard Bumgardner and Barry Reynolds, the 40-year-old man who lived at the house on Saddle Ridge Road, arguing.

Deputies said they have no reports of disturbances at that home in the past until a week and a half ago.

That’s when investigators said Bumgardner broke into Reynolds’ home and shot and killed Reynolds and his 71-year-old mother, Betty Reynolds.

“You never know what goes on around you, I can’t believe I live down the street from somebody like that. I mean, I raise my kids here. That makes me uncomfortable, nervous,” Schlekewy said.

Bumgardner won’t be getting out of jail as of now.

A judge is holding him without bond until his hearing for extradition to South Carolina.

“I’ve never really talked to the man or seen him do much other than take care of his lawn, so I’m shocked to hear that he would do that to somebody at all,” Schlekewy said.

Bumgardner’s extradition hearing is set for Nov. 4.

WJZY asked the York County Sheriff’s Office if it’ll push to have him extradited to South Carolina sooner.

A spokesperson said that is undetermined at this time.