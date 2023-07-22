HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department has taken a man into custody nearly a month after a reported house fire turned into a homicide investigation.

On June 28, the High Point Fire Department was called to a house fire on the 400 block of Burge Place.

They found Omar Marmolejo Noriega, 41, of High Point, inside the home and badly burned. He was taken to the hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

Investigators later discovered that Noriega died from injuries that were unrelated to the fire. As a result, the High Point Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit launched an investigation.

Police also announced that they were searching for this trailer pictured below:

On July 1, investigators said that they found the trailer in Greensboro. However, they did not have any information available on a suspect at the time.

On July 13, investigators revealed photos of an unidentified suspect in the case.

On Friday, the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force found Yhonkelvin Juan Tolosa Castillo, 24, at a hotel in Greensboro and took him into custody.

Castillo is being held in jail under no bond for first-degree murder and first-degree arson.