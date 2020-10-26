Man accused of plotting assassination of Joe Biden continues threats from jail, officials say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man accused of wanting to kill former Vice President Joe Biden is now accused of making new threats from his jail cell.

Court documents show 19-year-old Alexander Triesman is continuing to threaten the life of the former VP and Democratic nominee.

Authorities still haven’t said why the Seattle man was in Kannapolis at the Fifth Third Bank on May 28 or where he was staying while his van was stashed here. They also say he came back searching for his white van, which had been towed at the request of a bank employee.

Kannapolis police found a stash of guns, ammunition, explosives, and more than $500,000 inside the van.

On May 29, he made a jail call to his mother who suggested he jump bail.

In August, a drawing was found in his cell referencing him beating the person who reported his van with a bat. Court records show he also wrote an autobiography referencing mass shootings.

Treisman has a home address in Seattle, but authorities say he traveled across country collecting guns and ammunition before ending up in Kannapolis.

Authorities looked into his computer and found he searched for Joe Biden’s home address even coming as close as four miles to that address at one time.

On April 15, authorities say he posted a meme on social media saying “should I kill Joe Biden?”

Treisman has not yet faced any charges related to this assassination attempt. He is in jail on child porn charges after authorities found thousands of pictures and videos of underage kids.