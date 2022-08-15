ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – The Asheville Police Department said it has charged a man it said shot a passenger in a car it rammed into on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the 350 block of Deaverview Road shortly before 4:15 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

Officers said a woman was driving a car with a man in the passenger seat when they were chased by another car.

The other car then rammed the woman’s car and fired shots into the woman’s car, hitting the passenger, according to Asheville police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for what is believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said they have charged 29-year-old Jason Edward Taylor in connection with the incident.

Taylor faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm within city limits and going armed to the terror of the public.