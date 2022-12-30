GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road.

Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three cars prior to the crash at the convenience store, according to investigators.

No one was injured in any of the crashes, according to investigators. The act was random and there is no threat of danger to the public.

Two doors, the framework and a bollard were damaged at the store, according to investigators. The extent of the damages to the three struck cars is not clear at this time.

Ewing was later found at a home on the 4300 block of Vickrey Chapel Road where he was taken into custody.

Ewing is being charged with the following:

Three counts of injury to personal property

Two counts of communicating threats

Injury to real property

Careless and reckless driving

He is being held in the High Point Detention Center and was given a $1,500 bond.