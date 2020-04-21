Man accused of running NC election fraud scheme indicted on social security fraud charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina political operative accused of running an absentee ballot scheme during the 2016 general election and 2018 primary was indicted Tuesday on social security fraud harges, according to the Department of Justice.

Leslie McCrae Dowless is accused of unlawfully obtaining Supplemental Security Income and Retirement Insurance Benefits by failing to notify the Social Security Administration of his income while receiving the benefits, a news release said.

The indictment said the SSA overpaid Dowless more than $14,000 in benefits while he worked on the 2018 midterm elections between March 2017 and November 2018.

Dowless was charged with theft of government property, two counts of social security fraud, and making false statements. he is due in court on May 11 in Wilmington.

