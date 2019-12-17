Man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing woman at gunpoint in NC home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a man who is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman at gunpoint inside a Charlotte home in early December.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, police have charged 25-year-old Terraries Leon Thomas for his involvement in a sexual assault case on Mossburn Road.

On Dec. 1, 2019, at 12:09 p.m., police say the woman said she met the man on a dating website and invited him to her home. Police say the man took out a gun, sexually assaulted the woman, stole items from her and fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Detectives with the CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit responded to investigate. Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Thomas was located and arrested by CMPD and taken to police headquarters where he was interviewed.

After the interview, detectives charged Thomas with two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of a first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was then taken to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives continue to investigate to determine if additional charges will be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website.

