Man accused of striking female cousin in face, shooting her with BB gun

Kenneth Allen Harley Jr. (Courtesy of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office via WECT)

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) – A Fair Bluff man is accused of hitting his cousin in the face with a BB gun then shooting BB pellets at her Thursday.

Kenneth Allen Harley Jr., 28, has been charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Assault with a deadly weapon

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault on Cherry Grove Road in Cerro Gordo.

The victim told deputies that Harley, her cousin, had assaulted her. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Harley had a marijuana pipe in his possession at the time of his arrest.

