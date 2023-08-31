GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a Greensboro homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the 5600 block of Wellsley Drive in the Fox Hollow neighborhood.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy, broke into a home on Wellsley Drive West and tried to steal 70-year-old Gwendolyn Davis Flood’s vehicle while a 28-year-old family member was visiting, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said during a news conference on Wednesday night.

Marshall-Hardy ran Flood over, and she died on the scene. He also allegedly stabbed the visiting family member multiple times and drove away. The family member was taken to the hospital.

The suspect vehicle was found in Iredell County.

Investigators conducted interviews, collected evidence and identified Marshall-Hardy as the offender.

He was charged with:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny after breaking and entering

Felony larceny from a person

Deputies say there is no reason to believe Mashall-Hardy knew or had any other encounter with Flood before the break-in.

He is in Guilford County Detention Center under no bond.

Neighbors in the community coming home from work last week were upset to see a row of sheriff’s deputy cars. They say it’s become too common.

“I have only been over here about three years in this particular area … From what I see, something needs to be done. This is just becoming a criminal area,” said one woman who lives in the area.

There have been violent incidents in the area since last November:

“When you see something out of place, you see people or a person in your community that does not belong, and you know they are a suspicious person or persons, call 911,” Rogers said.