Man arrested after 2 gunned down at NC home, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police say a suspect injured in a weekend shooting in North Carolina’s largest city that left two people dead has now been charged with murder in those fatalities.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Sunday that 75-year-old Caldwell Cole Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
He’s accused in Saturday’s deaths of 40-year-old Janet Elizabeth Scronce and 39-year-old Furahn Karren Woods Morrow.
Police had responded to a south Charlotte address.
The department says in a news release that Cole was released from the hospital Sunday after being treated for injuries from Saturday’s incident, was interviewed and then taken to the county jail.
