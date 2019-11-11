Man arrested after 2 gunned down at NC home, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police say a suspect injured in a weekend shooting in North Carolina’s largest city that left two people dead has now been charged with murder in those fatalities.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Sunday that 75-year-old Caldwell Cole Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Caldwell Cole Jr.

He’s accused in Saturday’s deaths of 40-year-old Janet Elizabeth Scronce and 39-year-old Furahn Karren Woods Morrow.

Police had responded to a south Charlotte address.

The department says in a news release that Cole was released from the hospital Sunday after being treated for injuries from Saturday’s incident, was interviewed and then taken to the county jail.

