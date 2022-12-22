DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a child came forward with a report of sexual abuse, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

In Summer 2022, detectives began investigating reports of sexual abuse on a juvenile.

During a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, a child said that they had experienced sexual abuse in the Tyro area.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Joshua Larry Kincaid, 36, of Lexington, on one count of statutory sex offense and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

He received a $500,000 secured bond.